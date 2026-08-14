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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 510.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 510.76% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST
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Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 314.88 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 510.76% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 314.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales314.88387.62 -19 OPM %9.133.92 -PBDT42.1217.02 147 PBT30.225.70 430 NP24.984.09 511

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:11 PM IST

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