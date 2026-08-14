Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 510.76% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.77% to Rs 314.88 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 510.76% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.77% to Rs 314.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 387.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.314.88387.629.133.9242.1217.0230.225.7024.984.09

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