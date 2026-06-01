Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.99% to Rs 338.42 crore

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 54.33% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.99% to Rs 338.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 388.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 177.66% to Rs 51.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.95% to Rs 1403.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1524.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.