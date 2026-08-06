Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 35.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.72% to Rs 159.92 croreNet profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 35.96% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.72% to Rs 159.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales159.92196.75 -19 OPM %9.4914.12 -PBDT18.1928.58 -36 PBT10.0820.46 -51 NP11.6818.24 -36
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