Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit declines 35.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.72% to Rs 159.92 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms declined 35.96% to Rs 11.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.72% to Rs 159.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.159.92196.759.4914.1218.1928.5810.0820.4611.6818.24

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