Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 337.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 966.10 croreNet profit of Nahar Spinning Mills rose 337.84% to Rs 69.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 966.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 819.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales966.10819.28 18 OPM %13.167.07 -PBDT117.9044.44 165 PBT93.4021.28 339 NP69.8815.96 338
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