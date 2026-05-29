Nahar Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 4.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 916.82 crore

Net profit of Nahar Spinning Mills rose 4.51% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 916.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 875.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.68% to Rs 21.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 3217.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3284.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.