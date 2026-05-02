Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.60% to Rs 11.10 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.60% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.03% to Rs 43.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.