Nakoda Group of Industries standalone net profit rises 81.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 8.31 crore

Net profit of Nakoda Group of Industries rose 81.25% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.316.9212.1512.140.730.510.390.210.290.16

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