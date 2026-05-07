TechNVision Ventures Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, HB Estate Developers Ltd and Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2026.

TechNVision Ventures Ltd, Robust Hotels Ltd, HB Estate Developers Ltd and Ishan Dyes and chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2026.

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd crashed 13.76% to Rs 4.01 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 42592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7417 shares in the past one month.

TechNVision Ventures Ltd lost 8.10% to Rs 5401.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 138 shares in the past one month. Robust Hotels Ltd tumbled 6.84% to Rs 181.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 219 shares in the past one month. HB Estate Developers Ltd fell 6.12% to Rs 84.59. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11575 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3913 shares in the past one month.