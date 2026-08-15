Naksh Precious Metals reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.75% to Rs 0.26 crore

Naksh Precious Metals reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.75% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.260.323.8528.130.010.090.010.0800.08

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