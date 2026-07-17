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Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 20.65% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 20.65% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.081.97 6 OPM %74.5271.57 -PBDT1.601.39 15 PBT1.541.35 14 NP1.110.92 21

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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