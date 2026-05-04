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Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit rises 29.82% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
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Sales decline 14.56% to Rs 0.88 crore

Net profit of Nalin Lease Finance rose 29.82% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.56% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.66% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.73% to Rs 6.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.881.03 -15 6.345.94 7 OPM %20.4557.28 -62.4669.53 - PBDT0.730.59 24 4.314.59 -6 PBT0.680.55 24 4.144.43 -7 NP0.740.57 30 3.183.52 -10

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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