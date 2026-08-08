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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.31% to Rs 34.38 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments rose 3.37% to Rs 26.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.31% to Rs 34.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales34.3837.09 -7 OPM %98.2888.33 -PBDT33.8532.79 3 PBT33.8532.78 3 NP26.6625.79 3

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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