Nam Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 84.80% to Rs 8.39 crore

Net Loss of Nam Securities reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.80% to Rs 8.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.11% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 39.28% to Rs 40.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.