Nam Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 117.31% to Rs 25.73 croreNet profit of Nam Securities rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 117.31% to Rs 25.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.7311.84 117 OPM %0.971.77 -PBDT0.260.24 8 PBT0.230.20 15 NP0.200.16 25
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