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Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 50.42% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 105.57 crore

Net profit of Namdev Finvest Pvt rose 50.42% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 105.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.57% to Rs 53.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 384.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales105.5789.80 18 384.74330.40 16 OPM %69.7974.90 -67.1467.48 - PBDT24.5422.37 10 80.2662.64 28 PBT22.8220.58 11 74.3057.95 28 NP15.9910.63 50 53.3940.58 32

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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