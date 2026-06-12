Namdev Finvest Pvt standalone net profit rises 50.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.56% to Rs 105.57 crore

Net profit of Namdev Finvest Pvt rose 50.42% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.56% to Rs 105.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 89.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.57% to Rs 53.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 384.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.