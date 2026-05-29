Nandan Denim standalone net profit declines 10.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.51% to Rs 539.98 crore

Net profit of Nandan Denim declined 10.37% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.51% to Rs 539.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1048.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.99% to Rs 33.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 2871.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3546.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.