Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 5.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.85% to Rs 33.91 croreNet profit of Nandani Creation declined 5.56% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 24.85% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.9127.16 25 OPM %7.377.81 -PBDT1.451.52 -5 PBT0.941.04 -10 NP0.680.72 -6
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