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Nandani Creation consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST
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Sales rise 53.03% to Rs 30.27 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation rose 10.29% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.03% to Rs 30.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 46.63% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.75% to Rs 112.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales30.2719.78 53 112.6469.64 62 OPM %9.328.95 -7.7213.10 - PBDT1.641.28 28 4.957.20 -31 PBT1.120.89 26 2.935.17 -43 NP0.750.68 10 1.983.71 -47

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

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