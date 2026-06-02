Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net Loss of Nandini Texcom India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 61.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.