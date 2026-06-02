Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nandini Texcom India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 34.93% to Rs 20.05 crore

Net Loss of Nandini Texcom India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.93% to Rs 20.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.66% to Rs 61.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.0514.86 35 61.9448.52 28 OPM %1.451.21 -2.420.87 - PBDT0.130.01 1200 0.94-0.21 LP PBT0.02-0.11 LP 0.83-0.33 LP NP-0.10-0.11 9 0.71-0.32 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttaranchal Leasing standalone net profit declines 94.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Verum Properties reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Agarwal Duplex Board Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ayushman Infratech standalone net profit rises 70.37% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story