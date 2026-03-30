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Nanomi (Lupin arm) hikes stake in its subsidiary Multicare Pharmaceuticals Philippines

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Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Lupin announced that Multicare Pharmaceuticals Philippines, Inc. (MPPI), a subsidiary of Nanomi B.V., the Netherlands (Nanomi), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has bought back 2,813,811 equity shares from some of its existing shareholders. Nanomi did not participate in the said buyback. This has resulted in increase in the shareholding of Nanomi in MPPI from 51% to 56.28% effective today.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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