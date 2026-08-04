Naperol Investments standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 192.57% to Rs 9.45 croreNet profit of Naperol Investments rose 125.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 192.57% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.453.23 193 OPM %1.800.93 -PBDT0.240.11 118 PBT0.240.11 118 NP0.180.08 125
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