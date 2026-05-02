Naperol Investments standalone net profit rises 14.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 19.53 crore

Net profit of Naperol Investments rose 14.37% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.33% to Rs 10.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 26.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.