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Naperol Investments standalone net profit rises 14.37% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 19.53 crore

Net profit of Naperol Investments rose 14.37% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 19.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.33% to Rs 10.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.54% to Rs 26.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales19.5316.17 21 26.7219.57 37 OPM %56.8465.24 -41.3556.97 - PBDT11.0910.66 4 11.1211.72 -5 PBT11.0910.66 4 11.1111.72 -5 NP11.229.81 14 10.6910.55 1

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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