Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 5.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.05% to Rs 2683.63 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 5.35% to Rs 207.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.05% to Rs 2683.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1507.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2683.631507.2717.4322.33416.47315.14260.39230.83207.18196.65

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