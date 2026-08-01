Narayana Hrudayalaya consolidated net profit rises 5.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 78.05% to Rs 2683.63 croreNet profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 5.35% to Rs 207.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 196.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.05% to Rs 2683.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1507.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2683.631507.27 78 OPM %17.4322.33 -PBDT416.47315.14 32 PBT260.39230.83 13 NP207.18196.65 5
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