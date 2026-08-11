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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narendra Properties standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Narendra Properties standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Narendra Properties rose 14.29% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales02.75 -100 OPM %0-0.73 -PBDT0.900.78 15 PBT0.880.77 14 NP0.880.77 14

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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