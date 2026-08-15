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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 100.90% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase declined 26.47% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.90% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.2611.08 101 OPM %4.2211.91 -PBDT1.051.41 -26 PBT1.001.36 -26 NP0.751.02 -26

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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