Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.90% to Rs 22.26 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase declined 26.47% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.90% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.2611.084.2211.911.051.411.001.360.751.02

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