Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.90% to Rs 22.26 croreNet profit of Narmada Agrobase declined 26.47% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.90% to Rs 22.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.2611.08 101 OPM %4.2211.91 -PBDT1.051.41 -26 PBT1.001.36 -26 NP0.751.02 -26
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