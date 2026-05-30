Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 34.00 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.62% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 78.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales34.0029.30 16 78.3965.68 19 OPM %2.882.01 -6.358.50 - PBDT1.120.75 49 5.435.40 1 PBT1.060.69 54 5.215.16 1 NP0.800.78 3 3.864.09 -6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Superior Finlease reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhatre Udyog standalone net profit declines 76.47% in the March 2026 quarter

Decillion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 942.11% in the March 2026 quarter

Kabra Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story