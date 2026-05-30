Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 34.00 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 2.56% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 34.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.62% to Rs 3.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.35% to Rs 78.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.