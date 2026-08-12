Narmada Gelatines consolidated net profit rises 56.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.16% to Rs 56.37 croreNet profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 56.02% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.16% to Rs 56.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales56.3745.77 23 OPM %20.7916.43 -PBDT12.858.32 54 PBT12.097.67 58 NP9.335.98 56
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