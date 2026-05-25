Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narmada Gelatines consolidated net profit rises 69.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Narmada Gelatines consolidated net profit rises 69.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 61.70 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 69.32% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.75% to Rs 31.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 215.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.7049.77 24 215.41188.92 14 OPM %22.3015.01 -19.1813.01 - PBDT14.247.82 82 44.1125.82 71 PBT13.327.27 83 41.2423.60 75 NP10.216.03 69 31.4918.02 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit rises 119.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Gothi Plascon (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Bloom Dekor reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit rises 151.85% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 25 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story