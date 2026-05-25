Narmada Gelatines consolidated net profit rises 69.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 61.70 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 69.32% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 61.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.75% to Rs 31.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 215.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.