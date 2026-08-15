Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 3.69 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 12.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.693.1016.5317.420.610.540.610.540.450.40

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