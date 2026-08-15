Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 3.69 croreNet profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 12.50% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.693.10 19 OPM %16.5317.42 -PBDT0.610.54 13 PBT0.610.54 13 NP0.450.40 13
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