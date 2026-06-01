Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.42% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 4.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.42% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.83% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.69% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.