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Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems standalone net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.42% to Rs 3.74 crore

Net profit of Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems rose 4.65% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.42% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 68.83% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.69% to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.742.47 51 13.316.98 91 OPM %16.3116.60 -17.059.60 - PBDT0.610.52 17 2.276.47 -65 PBT0.610.52 17 2.276.46 -65 NP0.450.43 5 1.685.39 -69

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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