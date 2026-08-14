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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 44.68% to Rs 735.20 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 57.04% to Rs 206.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 480.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.68% to Rs 735.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1328.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales735.201328.90 -45 OPM %25.3742.97 -PBDT232.70629.50 -63 PBT185.60571.90 -68 NP206.50480.70 -57

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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