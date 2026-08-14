Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.68% to Rs 735.20 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 57.04% to Rs 206.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 480.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 44.68% to Rs 735.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1328.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.735.201328.9025.3742.97232.70629.50185.60571.90206.50480.70

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