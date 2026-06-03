NATCO Pharma, Lupin secure USFDA approval for Eribulin Mesylate injection

NATCO Pharma announced that its alliance partner, Lupin, has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for NATCO's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Eribulin Mesylate injection.

The approved product is bioequivalent to Halaven Injection, the reference-listed drug (RLD) marketed by Eisai Inc.

Eribulin Mesylate Injection is indicated for the treatment of adults with metastatic breast cancer who have previously undergone at least two chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease. It is also used for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma who have received a prior anthracycline-containing regimen.

According to IQVIA MAT data for April 2026, the reference drug Halaven recorded estimated annual sales of approximately $43.7 million in the United States.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products. The company reported a 34.11% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 267.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 406.6 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 39.46% YoY to Rs 739.1 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. The counter slipped 2.48% to Rs 915.80 on the BSE. Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company focused on branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients across multiple therapeutic segments. The companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,468.70 crore in Q4 FY26, up 87.72% from Rs 782.40 crore in Q4 FY25 and higher by 24.42% from Rs 1,180.50 crore in Q3 FY26. Net sales rose 32.9% to Rs 7391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5562.2 crore in Q4 FY25. It increased 4.1% sequentially from Rs 7100.5 crore in Q3 FY26. The counter shed 0.20% to Rs 2,245.10 on the BSE.