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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma to further invest USD 14M in eGenesis Inc.

Natco Pharma is investing US$ 14 million in eGenesis, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NATCO Pharma (Canada) Inc. for an amount of US$ 9.5 million and NATCO Pharma South Africa Proprietary for an amount of US$ 4.5 million, though convertible promissory notes. Previously in 2024, NATCO Pharma had invested US$ 8 million in eGenesis, Inc. through preferred stock. The total investment made by NATCO Pharma in eGenesis, Inc. now stands at US$ 22 million.

eGenesis is pioneering a genome engineering-based approach in the development of safe and effective transplantable organs to end the global organ shortage and transform the treatment of organ failure. The eGenesis Genome Engineering and Production (EGEN) Platform is the only technology of its kind to comprehensively address cross-species molecular incompatibilities and viral risk via genetic engineering to improve the lives of patients in need of a transplant. eGenesis is advancing development programs for kidney transplant, acute liver failure, and heart transplant.

In March 2024, eGenesis announced the world's first porcine kidney transplant in a living patient. The transplant was authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) under the Expanded Access pathway. It was followed by porcine kidney transplants in additional two patients. The outcomes have been exceptionally positive.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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