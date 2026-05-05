Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nath Bio-Genes (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nath Bio-Genes (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales decline 0.73% to Rs 51.59 crore

Net loss of Nath Bio-Genes (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.73% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.85% to Rs 41.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 445.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales51.5951.97 -1 445.10364.91 22 OPM %8.680.81 -11.7813.64 - PBDT2.262.91 -22 44.2643.86 1 PBT1.231.57 -22 40.2940.04 1 NP-0.011.48 PL 41.6338.60 8

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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