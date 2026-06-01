Nath Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.76% to Rs 129.59 crore

Net loss of Nath Industries reported to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.76% to Rs 129.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 126.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.42% to Rs 6.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 490.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 424.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.