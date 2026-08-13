Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 1.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.78% to Rs 160.39 croreNet profit of Nath Industries rose 1.58% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.78% to Rs 160.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales160.39117.26 37 OPM %5.876.98 -PBDT6.996.23 12 PBT4.563.79 20 NP3.853.79 2
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