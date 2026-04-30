National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 16.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.84% to Rs 5012.82 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 16.68% to Rs 1722.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2067.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 5012.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5267.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.04% to Rs 5797.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5267.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 17843.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16787.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.