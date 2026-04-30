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National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit declines 16.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 4.84% to Rs 5012.82 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company declined 16.68% to Rs 1722.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2067.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.84% to Rs 5012.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5267.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.04% to Rs 5797.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5267.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.29% to Rs 17843.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16787.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5012.825267.83 -5 17843.0516787.63 6 OPM %46.8752.07 -44.4344.72 - PBDT2527.222836.30 -11 8494.067805.95 9 PBT2316.042748.50 -16 7748.707078.37 9 NP1722.442067.23 -17 5797.015267.94 10

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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