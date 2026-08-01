National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 90.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 croreNet profit of National Aluminium Company rose 90.87% to Rs 2003.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1049.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3806.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5302.383806.94 39 OPM %51.0638.82 -PBDT2872.011593.23 80 PBT2689.661414.89 90 NP2003.141049.48 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content