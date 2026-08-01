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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 90.87% in the June 2026 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 90.87% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 90.87% to Rs 2003.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1049.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3806.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5302.383806.94 39 OPM %51.0638.82 -PBDT2872.011593.23 80 PBT2689.661414.89 90 NP2003.141049.48 91

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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