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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd Falls 1.57%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 12.92% over last one month compared to 3.21% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 1.57% today to trade at Rs 411.95. The BSE Metal index is down 0.04% to quote at 42100.59. The index is up 3.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd decreased 0.94% and Jindal Stainless Ltd lost 0.32% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 35.28 % over last one year compared to the 3.01% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 12.92% over last one month compared to 3.21% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10062 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 183.85 on 29 Aug 2025.

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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