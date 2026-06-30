National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 20.05% over last one month compared to 8.25% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.98% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 2.35% today to trade at Rs 338.95. The BSE Metal index is down 0.29% to quote at 40155.7. The index is down 8.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 1.14% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 0.94% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 26.69 % over last one year compared to the 7.9% fall in benchmark SENSEX.