National Aluminium Company Ltd Falls 3.84%, BSE Metal index Drops 1.05%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 8.91% over last one month compared to 4.32% fall in BSE Metal index and 1.73% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 3.84% today to trade at Rs 367.65. The BSE Metal index is down 1.05% to quote at 41513.05. The index is down 4.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 3.24% and Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd lost 1.08% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 33.79 % over last one year compared to the 6.43% fall in benchmark SENSEX.