National Aluminium Company Ltd Falls 4.07%, BSE Metal index Drops 2.76%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 14.86% over last one month compared to 2.55% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 4.07% today to trade at Rs 356.3. The BSE Metal index is down 2.76% to quote at 41045.06. The index is down 2.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 4.06% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 3.67% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 26.2 % over last one year compared to the 8.88% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 14.86% over last one month compared to 2.55% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.69% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19614 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 198.8 on 26 Sep 2025.