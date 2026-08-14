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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2026.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2026.

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 376.6 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd tumbled 6.03% to Rs 417.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82561 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd crashed 5.68% to Rs 898.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45122 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd corrected 5.34% to Rs 372. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd fell 5.14% to Rs 1322.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18822 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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