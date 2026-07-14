National Aluminium Company Ltd rises for third consecutive session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 363.8, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 90.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% drop in NIFTY and a 34.76% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.8, up 2.42% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 24082.6. The Sensex is at 77176.37, down 0.57%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has slipped around 4.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12601.45, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 363.45, up 2.29% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 90.99% in last one year as compared to a 4.42% drop in NIFTY and a 34.76% drop in the Nifty Metal index.