National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 12.67% over last one month compared to 15.97% gain in BSE Metal index and 7.41% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 1.4% today to trade at Rs 435.25. The BSE Metal index is down 0.53% to quote at 42696.72. The index is up 15.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 1.4% and Jindal Steel Ltd lost 1.12% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 46.37 % over last one year compared to the 3.75% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 12.67% over last one month compared to 15.97% gain in BSE Metal index and 7.41% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19708 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.15 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 149 on 09 May 2025.