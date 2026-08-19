National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 11.24% over last one month compared to 2.42% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 1.68% today to trade at Rs 381.5. The BSE Metal index is down 0.88% to quote at 41413.3. The index is up 2.42 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 1.48% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 1.3% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 31.45 % over last one year compared to the 5.42% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 11.24% over last one month compared to 2.42% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9323 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 183.85 on 29 Aug 2025.