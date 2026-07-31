National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 353.45, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 95.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% drop in NIFTY and a 40.25% drop in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 353.45, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 5.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12701.8, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.37 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 351.95, up 0.59% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 95.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% drop in NIFTY and a 40.25% drop in the Nifty Metal index.