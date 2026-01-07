National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 1.77%, gains for five straight sessions

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.85, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.64% in last one year as compared to a 10.11% gain in NIFTY and a 35.33% gain in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.85, up 1.77% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 26083.25. The Sensex is at 84758.67, down 0.36%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 31.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11524.05, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 233.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 352.3, up 1.35% on the day.