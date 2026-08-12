National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.08% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose 4.45% today to trade at Rs 405.15. The BSE Metal index is up 0.46% to quote at 42166.98. The index is up 4.03 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd increased 1.42% and Hindustan Zinc Ltd added 1.11% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 37.15 % over last one year compared to the 2.46% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.08% over last one month compared to 4.03% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 61171 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 445.1 on 27 Apr 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 183.85 on 29 Aug 2025.