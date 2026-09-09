National Aluminium Company Ltd has lost 2.24% over last one month compared to 0.89% fall in BSE Metal index and 4.23% drop in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.01% today to trade at Rs 374.85. The BSE Metal index is up 0.27% to quote at 41821.56. The index is down 0.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd increased 0.92% and Adani Enterprises Ltd added 0.87% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 29.37 % over last one year compared to the 7.26% fall in benchmark SENSEX.